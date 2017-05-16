Today in Penn State sports: May 16, 2017

A roundup of all the Penn State games and news you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 16, 2017:
Track & field
Gondak, Moffett earn Big Ten honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. The Penn State men’s track & field team won its first-ever Big Ten championship this past weekend — and the conference honors are still rolling in.
The Nittany Lions’ John Gondak was named Big Ten Coach of the Year on Tuesday, while Malik Moffett was named the field MVP of the Big Ten championships.
Moffett earned a pair of gold medals at the Big Ten championships, winning both the long jump and the 200-meter dash. He was the first athlete in 12 years to jump 26 feet, 3 inches. Gondak was the unanimous COY after leading Penn State to 10 top-3 finishes en route to the conference championship.
Women’s lacrosse
Trio named to All-ECAC team
DANBURY, Conn. Three Nittany Lions earned all-conference honors Tuesday, including sophomore Madison Carter and seniors Steph Lazo and Abby Smucker.
Lazo — whose 87 points rank 16th nationally — was a first-team selection, while Smucker and Carter earned spots on the second team.
The Penn State women’s lacrosse team will continue its season in the NCAA quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Baseball
Penn State rallies for win
UNIVERSITY PARK The Nittany Lions rebounded from a three-run deficit Tuesday to beat Villanova by a score of 11-5 — but the game wasn’t nearly as one-sided as the score indicated.
Villanova led 4-1 after the second inning and 5-4 heading into the eighth, but Penn State rallied in the bottom of the eighth by exploding for seven runs.
Penn State batted around, picking up seven hits and seven runs on an error and three different pitchers.
Braxton Giavedoni paced PSU with three hits, while five players picked up two RBIs apiece in the winning effort.
The Nittany Lions will next take on Nebraska in a three-game home series that starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Men’s basketball
Nittany Lions to host Montana, Oral Roberts
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State will take part in the Legends Classic this season by hosting Montana and Oral Roberts in the University Park Regional, the team announced.
The Nittany Lions take on the Grizzlies on Nov. 15 and then square off with the Golden Eagles on Nov. 24.
In between those games, Penn State will take on either Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh or Texas A&M on Nov. 20 in the semifinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It will then play in the championship or consolation game On Nov. 21.
Pepperdine and UC-Santa Barbara are also taking part in the Legends Classic.
