Cole Miller wins regional golf title; PSU advances to NCAA championships

Penn State golfer Cole Miller beat out 74 others Wednesday with a three-round score of a 7-under 206 to capture the NCAA Washington Regional, while his team finished fifth overall to advance to the NCAA championships.
Only five of the 14 participating teams advanced — and the Nittany Lions triumphed over four teams that were initially ranked above them, including No. 13 Texas A&M.
This is the first time since 2010 that Penn State earned a berth in the NCAA championships. It’s also the first time in seven years that a PSU individual won the regional title; TJ Howe did it in 2010.
USC captured the team title with a 3-under 849, followed by Kent State, Florida State, Alabama and Penn State. The Lions finished with an overall team score of 11-over 863, four strokes ahead of the sixth-place Aggies and one stroke behind the Seminoles and Tide.
Miller was dominant throughout the tournament. He shot a 69, 69 and 68 to beat the runners-up by three strokes — and he was the only golfer to break 70 each round.
Penn State will compete in the NCAA championships at Richard Harvest Farms — hosted by Northern Illinois — from May 26-31.
