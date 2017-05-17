Penn State

May 17, 2017 7:28 PM

Cole Miller wins regional golf title; PSU advances to NCAA championships

From CDT staff reports

SAMMAMISH, Wash.

Penn State golfer Cole Miller beat out 74 others Wednesday with a three-round score of a 7-under 206 to capture the NCAA Washington Regional, while his team finished fifth overall to advance to the NCAA championships.

Only five of the 14 participating teams advanced — and the Nittany Lions triumphed over four teams that were initially ranked above them, including No. 13 Texas A&M.

This is the first time since 2010 that Penn State earned a berth in the NCAA championships. It’s also the first time in seven years that a PSU individual won the regional title; TJ Howe did it in 2010.

USC captured the team title with a 3-under 849, followed by Kent State, Florida State, Alabama and Penn State. The Lions finished with an overall team score of 11-over 863, four strokes ahead of the sixth-place Aggies and one stroke behind the Seminoles and Tide.

Miller was dominant throughout the tournament. He shot a 69, 69 and 68 to beat the runners-up by three strokes — and he was the only golfer to break 70 each round.

Penn State will compete in the NCAA championships at Richard Harvest Farms — hosted by Northern Illinois — from May 26-31.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

Watch highlights from Penn State's win 1:26

Watch highlights from Penn State's win
James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

View More Video

Sports Videos