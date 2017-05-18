Penn State baseball rallies to upset Nebraska

The Penn State baseball team faced a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth, but it rallied to complete the unlikely comeback Thursday night in an 8-7 win over Nebraska.
Two Huskers errors and a walk contributed to the Nittany Lions’ three-run ninth. But Nick Riotto won the game on a double to right-center, driving in Braxton Giavedoni who reached on a fielding error.
All three PSU runs in the final frame were unearned.
Mason Nadeau, Conlin Hughes and Giavedoni paced Penn State with two hits apiece. The Nittany Lions finished with eight hits and no errors overall, while Nebraska had nine hits and four errors.
Penn State improves to 18-35 with the win, while Nebraska falls to 32-8-1. The two teams will play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Comments