Pair added to Penn State men’s lacrosse coaching staff

The Penn State men’s lacrosse team added a pair of coaches to the staff Wednesday, naming John Haus an assistant coach and John Hogan a volunteer assistant.
Haus was a three-time All-American at Maryland who still plays professionally in the Major Lacrosse League for the Charlotte Hounds, with whom he has been team captain since 2015. He has been an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Furman for the past two seasons.
Hogan was a coach at St. Ignatius Prep and is a 2015 Cornell graduate.
Haus replaces Chris Doctor on the staff. The team is still seeking a director of operations after David Shriver accepted an assistant coaching position at Georgetown.
Penn State finished this past season with a 12-4 record, falling to Towson in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
Swimming
Nittany Lions earn academic recognition
NORFOLK, Va. The Penn State men’s and women’s swim programs were named College Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America teams Wednesday, and Casey Francis and Katelyn Sowinski were honored as CSCAA Scholar All-Americans.
The Nittany Lion women posted a 3.4 team GPA and the men had a 3.02 GPA.
Picking up honorable mention honors were Elaina Faerber, Katie Saloky, Sienna Salvaggio, Megan Wujciak and Tommie Dillione from the women’s team, and Nathaniel Bledsoe, Andy Schuehler, Matt Stasiunas and Tomer Zamir on the men’s side.
Men’s gymnastics
Zakutney to compete in Taipei
OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada Penn State’s Sam Zakutney has been named to Team Canada and will compete at the 2017 Summer Universiade Games next month.
The Ottawa native and Big Ten Freshman of the Year is part of a team of five Canadians who will compete Aug. 19-30 in Taipei City, Taipei. The event is held every two years, incorporating education and culture with competition.
