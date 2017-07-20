New Penn State lacrosse stadium ready for green light from board

The next step in the construction of a new home for the Penn State lacrosse programs was taken Thursday.
The university’s board of trustees finance and capital planning committee recommended approval of the design and construction of Panzer Stadium at the University Park campus. The plan will go before the full board of trustees for approval Friday at its scheduled session at the Olmstead Building on the Harrisburg campus.
If approved, the $8.4 million construction project is expected to begin later this month, with targeted completion before the start of the 2018 fall semester. The stadium will be built over the existing lacrosse complex next to the Multi-Sport Facility and Bryce Jordan Center.
The project was made possible by $5.6 million in gifts, led by a $3.55 million donation from Ken Panzer, a 1982 Penn State graduate and former Nittany Lion lacrosse co-captain. Additional gifts were made by program alumni and supporters.
The project was designed by the team of Moody Nolan of Columbus, Ohio, and APArchitects, LLC of Boalsburg. Pittsburgh’s PJ Dick will handle construction of the new 1,300-seat facility.
The start of the project comes on the heels of successful seasons for both the Nittany Lion men’s and women’s teams this past spring. Both reached top-10 rankings during the year, earned berths in the NCAA tournament, and the women advanced to the national semifinals for a second straight season.
Comments