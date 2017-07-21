Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley earn spots on Walter Camp watch list

In what’s becoming a daily occurrence, Penn State football’s Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley found themselves on yet another preseason watch list Friday.
The All-Big Ten running back and quarterback were named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list on Friday, making this the third watch list appearance for Barkley and the fifth for McSorley.
The Walter Camp Trophy goes to the player of the year “who has exemplified the qualities of self-discipline, unselfish team play, desire to excel, mature judgment and respect for leadership.” Nine Nittany Lions are currently on watch lists this preseason.
Women’s hockey
Seward signs with pro team
BUFFALO, N.Y. Former Penn State women’s hockey player Kelly Seward signed a professional contract with the National Women’s Hockey League’s Buffalo Beauts for the 2017-18 season, the Nittany Lions announced Friday.
She’s the third Penn State alumnae in program history to sign a pro hockey contract.
“I’m very grateful and honored for the opportunity to represent my hometown in Buffalo and help grow the game of women’s hockey,” Seward said in a written statement.
Women’s soccer
4 to attend USWNT U-23 camp
CHICAGO Four Penn State women’s soccer players are scheduled to attend a week-long training camp with the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team in Seattle that runs until July 28.
Among the 24 total invitees are Penn State’s Frannie Crouse, Ellie Jean, Kaleigh Riehl and Charlotte Williams.
Comments