Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley earn Big Ten football preseason honors

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley were both among the 10 players named to the Big Ten preseason preseason watch list, as selected by members of the media.
Five players were chosen from the East and five from the West. Only Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin boasted more than one candidate.
Barkley was the lone true non-senior chosen in the conference. (McSorley is a redshirt junior.)
Women’s gymnastics
8 garner academic honors
UNIVERSITY PARK Eight Penn State women’s gymnasts were named to the National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches/Women’s 2017 list of scholar-athletes for either having a 3.50 GPA the past academic year or a cumulative 3.50 GPA.
Among those honored were Mason Hosek, Jessica Jones, Tess McCracken, Nicole Medvitz, Kristen Politz, Chanen Raygoza, Peyton Schuller and Briannah Tsang.
