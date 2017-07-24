Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, right, and quarterback Trace McSorley were both among the 10 Big Ten players named Monday to the conference preseason watch list.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, right, and quarterback Trace McSorley were both among the 10 Big Ten players named Monday to the conference preseason watch list. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, right, and quarterback Trace McSorley were both among the 10 Big Ten players named Monday to the conference preseason watch list. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State

July 24, 2017 9:01 PM

Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley earn Big Ten football preseason honors

From CDT staff reports

CHICAGO

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley were both among the 10 players named to the Big Ten preseason preseason watch list, as selected by members of the media.

Five players were chosen from the East and five from the West. Only Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin boasted more than one candidate.

Barkley was the lone true non-senior chosen in the conference. (McSorley is a redshirt junior.)

Women’s gymnastics

8 garner academic honors

UNIVERSITY PARK Eight Penn State women’s gymnasts were named to the National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches/Women’s 2017 list of scholar-athletes for either having a 3.50 GPA the past academic year or a cumulative 3.50 GPA.

Among those honored were Mason Hosek, Jessica Jones, Tess McCracken, Nicole Medvitz, Kristen Politz, Chanen Raygoza, Peyton Schuller and Briannah Tsang.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

Watch highlights from Penn State's win 1:26

Watch highlights from Penn State's win
James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

View More Video