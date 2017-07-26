Penn State golfer Cole Miller earns spot in U.S. Amateur Championship

HARRISBURG Penn State golfer Cole Miller — who competed earlier this summer in the British Amateur — will take part in next month’s U.S. Amateur Championship after winning a recent qualifier.
He won the USGA Amateur Qualifier at the Colonial Golf and Tennis Club in Harrisburg by eight strokes last week with a two-round total of 131 (66-65).
“My expectations changed after this spring, and I felt like I needed to qualify,” Miller said in a written statement. “My mentality after the first round was to just keep plugging away. It was going to get tougher in the afternoon with the wind, but I just kept working on it, I actually hit the ball better and had a better second round.”
The New Tripoli, Pa., native missed the cut at the British Open by just two strokes. He first competed in the U.S. Amateur Championship in 2015.
This year’s 117th U.S. Amateur Championship will be held Aug. 14-20 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
