Penn State

Penn State swimming and diving announces first half of season schedule

From CDT staff reports

July 27, 2017 10:55 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

The Penn State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams announced the first half of their 2017-18 season schedule on Thursday afternoon — with meets highlighted by ACC and Big Ten competition. Here’s a look at the schedule thus far:

▪  Sept. 23: Blue-White Meet, 8:45 a.m. (University Park)

▪  Oct. 14: Virginia Tech, 11 a.m. (University Park)

▪  Oct. 20: at N.C. State/Duke, 5 p.m. (Raleigh, N.C.)

▪  Nov. 3-4: at Minnesota/Michigan/Wisconsin, 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. (Minneapolis, Minn.)

▪  Nov. 17-19: at Ohio State Invitational, 11 a.m./6p.m. (Columbus, Ohio)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

Watch highlights from Penn State's win 1:26

Watch highlights from Penn State's win
James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

View More Video