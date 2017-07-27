Penn State swimming and diving announces first half of season schedule

The Penn State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams announced the first half of their 2017-18 season schedule on Thursday afternoon — with meets highlighted by ACC and Big Ten competition. Here’s a look at the schedule thus far:
▪ Sept. 23: Blue-White Meet, 8:45 a.m. (University Park)
▪ Oct. 14: Virginia Tech, 11 a.m. (University Park)
▪ Oct. 20: at N.C. State/Duke, 5 p.m. (Raleigh, N.C.)
▪ Nov. 3-4: at Minnesota/Michigan/Wisconsin, 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. (Minneapolis, Minn.)
▪ Nov. 17-19: at Ohio State Invitational, 11 a.m./6p.m. (Columbus, Ohio)
