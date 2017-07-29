Penn State's Shane Ryan, seen here in a Penn State swim meet last year, competed in two events Friday and Saturday at the FINA World Aquatics Championships.
Penn State

PSU alum Shane Ryan competes at World Aquatics Championships

From CDT staff reports

July 29, 2017 7:01 PM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

Penn State alum Shane Ryan — who was representing Ireland — matched a personal best and cracked the top 25 during two events Friday and Saturday at the FINA World Aquatics Championships.

On Friday, Ryan placed 40th overall in the 50-meter freestyle by tying a personal-best time of 22.97 seconds. And, on Saturday, he placed 23rd with a time of 25.48 in the 50-meter backstroke.

He’s scheduled to swim in the 400-meter medley relay on Sunday to conclude his first-ever world championships.

Ryan graduated earlier this year after finishing his career with three individual school records, three relay records, two NCAA medals and four All-America nods.

