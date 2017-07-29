PSU alum Shane Ryan competes at World Aquatics Championships

Penn State alum Shane Ryan — who was representing Ireland — matched a personal best and cracked the top 25 during two events Friday and Saturday at the FINA World Aquatics Championships.
On Friday, Ryan placed 40th overall in the 50-meter freestyle by tying a personal-best time of 22.97 seconds. And, on Saturday, he placed 23rd with a time of 25.48 in the 50-meter backstroke.
He’s scheduled to swim in the 400-meter medley relay on Sunday to conclude his first-ever world championships.
Ryan graduated earlier this year after finishing his career with three individual school records, three relay records, two NCAA medals and four All-America nods.
