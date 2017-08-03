Today in Penn State sports: Aug. 3, 2017

Everything you missed from Penn State sports — that wasn’t included elsewhere in the CDT — from Thursday Aug. 3, 2017:
Men’s golf
PSU golfer JD Hughes wins Pennsylvania Amateur over runner-up teammate
MALVERN, Pa. Penn State’s JD Hughes won the 104th Pennsylvania Amateur on Wednesday, carding a 10-under 203 to beat the runner-up — fellow Nittany Lions teammate Cole Miller, who tied with another golfer — at White Manor Country Club.
Hughes won by five strokes over Miller, who was the tournament’s defending champion.
“It was obviously thrilling and I couldn’t have asked for a better tournament as far as enjoying myself,” Hughes said in a written statement. “The entire time I was having a blast, and playing with Cole (Miller), we were feeding off each other. I hit the ball pretty well, performed well in all phases of my game and I didn’t let my mistakes frustrate me. I just took the approach that I would trust myself, stay calm and collected, and it ended up working out.”
Hughes, a rising junior, had six birides in the third and final round.
Women’s volleyball
PSU alumni rep U.S., fall in final round
NANJING, China The U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team fell to Italy on Thursday morning to be eliminated from the FIVB World Grand Prix final round, despite the contributions of a pair of Penn State alumni.
The Americans fell 25-21,22-25,25-22,25-21 to the Italians in the final match of pool play, falling in five sets to Serbia on Wednesday in the six-team final round.
Former Penn State player Megan Courtney posted five kills and nine digs against Italy and four kills, two blocks and 11 digs against Serbia. Another alum, Micha Hancock, played a total of three sets in the two matches but did not record any stats.
Team USA next hosts Brazil on Aug. 27 and 29 in Anaheim, Calif.
Women’s hockey
2017-18 schedule released
UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State women’s hockey team released its 2017-18 schedule on Thursday. The entire regular-season slate is below:
▪ Sept. 23: Blue-White Scrimmage
▪ Sept. 29-30: at Minnesota Duluth
▪ Oct. 6-7: vs. Union (N.Y.)
▪ Oct 13-14: vs. Clarkson
▪ Oct. 20-21: at Merrimack
▪ Oct. 28-29: vs. Robert Morris
▪ Nov. 3-4: vs. Mercyhurst
▪ Nov. 10-11: at Syracuse
▪ Nov. 21: at Cornell
▪ Nov. 24: at UConn (Nutmeg Classic in Conn.)
▪ Nov. 25: Quinnipiac/Yale (Nutmeg Classic in Conn.)
▪ Dec. 1-2: at RIT
▪ Jan. 5-6: at Ohio State
▪ Jan. 12-13: at Lindenwood
▪ Jan 19-20: vs. Syracuse
▪ Jan. 26-27: at Robert Morris
▪ Jan. 30: vs. Princeton
▪ Feb. 9-10: at Mercyhurst
▪ Feb. 16-17: vs. RIT
▪ Feb. 23-24: vs. Lindenwood
Athletics
Ass’t AD named for Performance Psychology Services
UNIVERSITY PARK Dr. Carl Ohlson has been named the Assistant Athletic Director for Performance Psychology Services, the university announced Thursday.
He previously served three years in Penn State’s Department of Educational Policy Studies in the College of Education.
Ohlson’s new responsibilities will include “developing and executing innovative strategies to maximize the athletic performance and general well-being of Penn State’s 800 student-athletes.”
