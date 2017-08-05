3 PSU athletes advance to next round of World Track and Field Championships

Three Penn State athletes competing at the World Track and Field Championships advanced to the next round after Saturday’s second day of competition.
Shot putters Joe Kovacs and Darrell Hill and 800-meter runner Isaiah Harris all had strong showings at Olympic Stadium.
Harris, a junior this fall, was clocked in 1 minute, 45.82 seconds in his preliminary heat of the 800. He finished second in his heat and eighth overall to be among the 27 runners who advance to Sunday’s three semifinal races. Eight runners from the semifinals will move on to Tuesday’s finals.
Nittany Lion alumni Hill and Kovacs finished third and fourth, respectively, in their preliminary pool. Hill, whose Penn State career ended in 2015, had a best throw of 69 feet, 3 inches for fourth overall. Kovacs was 10th overall at 67-9 3/4. The 2011 Penn State graduate entered the meet with the second-best throw in the world this year at 22.57, won a silver medal at the Olympics last summer in Brazil and is the defending world champion.
The top 12 shot putters advanced to Sunday’s finals.
Sprinter Keianna Albury, who will be a junior this fall, will be competing later in the week for her native Bahamas as a member of the 4x100 relay team. The preliminaries and finals are set for Saturday.
Men’s basketball
Watkins missing team’s foreign tour
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State forward Mike Watkins did not travel with the team to the Bahamas on Friday after breaking unspecified team rules, head coach Pat Chambers said in a statement.
“It is important that our players understand that representing our program and this University is a privilege and they must meet the standards we have established for Penn State Basketball,” Chambers wrote. “Mike will reunite with our team when we return from our foreign trip. We will not make any further comments on this matter.”
Watkins, a redshirt sophomore, started 24 games last season while averaging 9.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
The basketball team is currently in the Bahamas to take part in a three-game foreign tour that ends Aug. 11.
Comments