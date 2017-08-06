Kovacs finishes second at IAAF World Track & Field Championships

Penn State alumnus Joe Kovacs finished second in the shot put Sunday at Olympic Stadium at the IAAF World Track and Field Championships.
Kovacs had a top throw of 71 feet, 3/4 inch, posted on the fourth of his six attempts.
The 2011 Penn State graduate, 2016 Olympic silver medalists and 2015 world champion finished behind only Thomas Walsh of New Zealand. Walsh won with a throw of 72-3 3/4 on his final attempt, though he was already in the lead with an earlier throw.
Another ex-Nittany Lion, Darrell Hill, placed 11th at 68-2 1/2. Former Penn State assistant coach and Central Dauphin High School product Ryan Whiting was seventh at 69-2 1/4.
Also, rising junior Isaiah Harris finished fourth in his heat and 17th overall in his semifinal of the 800-meter run, at 1 minute, 46.66 seconds. Only the top eight of the 27 semifinalists advanced to the finals.
