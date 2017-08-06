Penn State alumnus Joe Kovacs celebrates after winning the silver medal for the U.S. in the men’s shot put final during the World Athletics Championships in London on Sunday.
Penn State alumnus Joe Kovacs celebrates after winning the silver medal for the U.S. in the men’s shot put final during the World Athletics Championships in London on Sunday. Tim Ireland AP
Penn State alumnus Joe Kovacs celebrates after winning the silver medal for the U.S. in the men’s shot put final during the World Athletics Championships in London on Sunday. Tim Ireland AP

Penn State

Kovacs finishes second at IAAF World Track & Field Championships

From CDT staff reports

August 06, 2017 10:25 PM

LONDON

Penn State alumnus Joe Kovacs finished second in the shot put Sunday at Olympic Stadium at the IAAF World Track and Field Championships.

Kovacs had a top throw of 71 feet, 3/4 inch, posted on the fourth of his six attempts.

The 2011 Penn State graduate, 2016 Olympic silver medalists and 2015 world champion finished behind only Thomas Walsh of New Zealand. Walsh won with a throw of 72-3 3/4 on his final attempt, though he was already in the lead with an earlier throw.

Another ex-Nittany Lion, Darrell Hill, placed 11th at 68-2 1/2. Former Penn State assistant coach and Central Dauphin High School product Ryan Whiting was seventh at 69-2 1/4.

Also, rising junior Isaiah Harris finished fourth in his heat and 17th overall in his semifinal of the 800-meter run, at 1 minute, 46.66 seconds. Only the top eight of the 27 semifinalists advanced to the finals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch highlights from Penn State's win

Watch highlights from Penn State's win 1:26

Watch highlights from Penn State's win
James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

View More Video