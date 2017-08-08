Today in Penn State sports: Aug. 8, 2017

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t elsewhere in the CDT — from Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017:
Women’s soccer
2 on MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Penn State senior Frannie Crouse and redshirt junior Emily Ogle are among the 30 preseason candidates on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, which aims to name the top women’s soccer players in the country.
The MAC Hermann Trophy annually goes to the top male and female collegiate soccer players of the year. The winners will be named Jan. 5, 2018, at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
Crouse has 67 career starts to her name, with 33 goals and 12 assists. Ogle is coming off a season in which she redshirted to play with the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team.
Men’s basketball
PSU cruises past Storm in exhibition
NASSAU, Bahamas The Nittany Lions cruised in Game 2 of their international trip to the Bahamas, beating the Providence Storm 112-63 in an exhibition game Tuesday.
Penn State guard Shep Garner paced all players with 28 points in 28 minutes, while teammate Tony Carr followed closely behind with 22 points in 21 minutes on 9-of-12 shooting. Three other players — Lamar Stevens, Jamari Wheeler and Josh Reaves —also surpassed double digits, while Satchel Pierce led PSU with 10 rebounds.
The Nittany Lions will take on the Bahamas All-Stars at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Women’s gymnastics
Tsang heading to World University Games
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State senior Briannah Tsang will represent Team Canada from Aug. 21-23 at the World University Games in Taipei City, Taiwan, the university announced Tuesday.
“I am honored and super excited to represent both Canada and Penn State at the World University Games,” Tsang said in a written statement. “I hope my experiences from competing in a college atmosphere will help bring a different kind of energy and perspective to competing at the elite level.”
Tsang placed 30th in the all-around at last season’s NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.
Men’s swimming
Freund wins 2nd Canadian title
MONTREAL Penn State sophomore Kaelan Freund won his second gold in the 2017 Canadian Swimming Championships by swimming the 100-meter breaststroke in 1 minute, 2.01 seconds Monday.
He won by a full a second Monday, two days after also placing first in the 50 breaststroke in 27.02 seconds.
