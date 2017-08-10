Today in Penn State sports: Aug. 10, 2017

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from Aug. 10, 2017:
Football
Meeting for potential walk-ons on Aug. 22
The Penn State football team will hold an informational meeting for walk-on tryouts at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Lasch Building Team Auditorium. The meeting is open to full-time Penn State students who are enrolled at the University Park campus.
No RSVP is necessary. Members of the academic support, athletic training, compliance and football staffs will present information to those interested.
Men’s golf
Former player returns as assistant coach
UNIVERSITY PARK Former Penn State All-American T.J. Howe is returning to his alma mater as an assistant men’s golf coach, the university announced Thursday afternoon.
Howe, who took part in the 2016 U.S. Open Championship in Oakmont, was a first alternate for the 2017 U.S. Open. He also finished his PSU career tied for fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list.
“I am grateful to Coach (Greg) Nye and the administration for this wonderful opportunity at a place that is very special to me,” Howe said in a written statement. “For my family and me, coming home to Penn State is a dream.”
Women’s tennis
Fall schedule announced
UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State women’s tennis team announced its fall schedule Thursday.
Here’s the slate:
Sept. 15-17: at USTA Bahamas Invitational (Nassau, Bahamas)
Sept. 22-24: at UPenn Invitational (Philadelphia)
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: at UNCW Invitational (Wilmington, N.C.)
Oct. 13-17: at ITA Regionals (Blacksburg, Va.)
Nov. 3-5: at Hokie Invitational (Blacksburg, Va.)
Nov. 3-5: at Kitty Harrison Invitational (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Men’s basketball
Student tickets to go on sale Aug. 22
UNIVERSITY PARK Student tickets for the upcoming men’s basketball season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 22.
Season tickets are $35, and those who purchase the tickets will be able to enter the Bryce Jordan Center earlier on game days and can enjoy free pre-game food.
Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or online.
