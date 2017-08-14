Today in Penn State sports: Aug. 14, 2017

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t covered elsewhere — from Monday, Aug. 14, 2017:
Women’s soccer
Coaches name PSU Big Ten favorite — again
ROSEMONT, Ill. The Big Ten coaches have picked the Penn State women’s soccer team as the favorite to win the conference, based on the preseason coaches’ poll that was announced Monday.
The Nittany Lions have now been atop the preseason poll every year since it began in 2003. Over the last 19 years, they’ve also won or earned a share of 18 conference titles.
Northwestern was chosen as the runner-up, followed by Rutgers, Michigan and Minnesota. Maryland was picked to finish last.
The Big Ten also announced the preseason honors list, which included three players from every team. The trio from Penn State included Elizabeth Ball, Brittany Basinger and Frannie Crouse.
Men’s rugby
Hundley named new head coach
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State alum Justin Hundley has been named the head coach of the men’s rugby program and he’ll take his post in late August, the university announced Monday.
Hundley spent the last four years as the head junior varsity coach at Xavier High School in New York City, where he posted a 43-5 record over four seasons. He previously worked six years with the U.S. Military Academy athletic staff, where he was an assistant coach/operations officer for the rugby team.
“I am excited to return to Penn State after 10 years away,” Hundley said in a written statement. “Happy Valley has always held a special place in my heart and returning to the rugby program has been a dream since graduating.”
Hundley graduated from Penn State in 2007 with a degree in crime, law and justice, with a concentration in business administration.
Men’s golf
Miller far back at U.S. Amateur
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. A pair of early bogeys — and a late snowman — left Penn State’s Cole Miller far behind at the U.S. Amateur after Monday’s opening round.
Miller, a Nittany Lion senior this fall, shot an 8-over 78 at The Riviera Country Club on the first of two days of stroke play. Miller will play his second round Tuesday at Bel Air Country Club, trying to rally to make the cut of the top 64 to make match play. Miller is tied for 241st out of 312 golfers, six strokes off the cut line.
Starting on the back nine, Miller had double-bogey 6s on Nos. 13 and 18, both par 4 holes. He then carded an 8 on the par-4 seventh hole to drop him down the standings. He did notch birdies on three holes Monday, including No. 9, his final green of the day.
Three golfers — Norman Xiong of San Diego; Mark Lawrence Jr. of Richmond, Va., and Hayden Wood of Edmond, Okla. — each fired 6-under 64s to share the opening lead.
