Today in Penn State sports: Aug. 16, 2017

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from Aug. 16, 2017:
Football
McSorley on Manning Award Watch List
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley earned his sixth preseason honor Wednesday by claiming a spot on the Manning Award Watch List.
The junior is now also on the watch lists of the Maxwell Award, Wuerffel Trophy, O’Brien Award, Walter Camp Award and Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The Manning Award is unique because it goes to the nation’s top quarterback — after the bowl season. It’s the only QB award that includes the postseason in its balloting.
Men’s basketball
Big Ten schedule announced
ROSEMONT, Ill. The 2017-18 conference schedule for the Penn State men’s basketball team was announced Wednesday. Here’s a look at the full Big Ten slate:
▪ Sat., Dec. 2: at Iowa
▪ Mon., Dec. 4: vs. Wisconsin
▪ Tue., Jan. 2: at Maryland
▪ Fri., Jan. 5: vs. Northwestern
▪ Tue., Jan. 9: at Indiana
▪ Fri., Jan. 12: vs. Nebraska
▪ Mon., Jan. 15: vs. Minnesota
▪ Sat., Jan. 20: at Northwestern
▪ Thu., Jan. 25: at Ohio State
▪ Sat., Jan. 27: vs. Rutgers
▪ Wed., Jan. 31: at Michigan State
▪ Sat., Feb. 3: vs. Iowa
▪ Wed., Feb. 7: vs. Maryland
▪ Sun., Feb. 11: at Illinois
▪ Thu., Feb. 15: vs. Ohio State
▪ Sun., Feb. 18: at Purdue
▪ Wed., Feb. 21: vs. Michigan
▪ Sun., Feb. 25: vs. Nebraska
Women’s basketball
Big Ten slate released
ROSEMONT, Ill. The 2017-18 conference schedule for the Penn State women’s basketball team was announced Wednesday. Here’s a look at the full Big Ten slate:
▪ Thu., Dec. 28: at Michigan
▪ Sun., Dec. 31: vs. Maryland
▪ Wed., Jan. 3: vs. Indiana
▪ Sat., Jan. 6: at Rutgers
▪ Wed., Jan. 10: vs. Minnesota
▪ Sun., Jan. 14: at Wisconsin
▪ Thu., Jan. 18: vs. Rutgers
▪ Tue.,Jan. 23: vs. Illinois
▪ Sun., Jan. 28: at Purdue
▪ Wed., Jan. 31: at Ohio State
▪ Sun., Feb. 4: at Michigan State
▪ Thu., Feb. 8: at Iowa
▪ Sun., Feb. 11: at Minnesota
▪ Wed., Feb. 14: vs. Northwestern
▪ Thu., Feb. 22: at Nebraska
▪ Sun., Feb. 25: vs. Ohio State
Men’s soccer
PSU 6th in Big Ten poll
ROSEMONT, Ill. The Big Ten’s coaches ranked Penn State sixth out of nine conference teams in the men’s soccer preseason poll, which was released Wednesday.
Maryland was voted first, followed by Indiana and Wisconsin. Rutgers finished last.
Three Nittany Lions also earned preseason honors, including senior goalkeeper Evan Finney, junior midfielder Aaron Molloy and sophomore midfielder Pierre Reedy.
The season kicks off Aug. 25 against Hofstra.
Men’s golf
Hughes finishes 16th at Pa. Open
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. Penn State junior J.D. Hughes finished in 16th place Wednesday at the 101st Pennsylvania Open Championships at Gulph Mills Golf Club.
Hughes ended the three-round tournament with a 4-under 209. He shot a 68 on Wednesday — his best of the tournament — to rise in the standings. According to CumberLink.com, Hughes also barely missed out on an albatross (or double-eagle) when he lipped out of the hole on the par-5 No. 7.
Hughes’ playing partner, Greg Jarmas, won the Open with a record 16-under par 197.
