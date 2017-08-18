Today in Penn State sports: Aug. 17, 2017

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from Aug. 17, 2017:
Big Ten releases fall sports TV schedule
ROSEMONT, Ill. The Big Ten announced its fall sports TV schedule Thursday, and Penn State is once again set to be featured a number of times on the network for women’s volleyball, field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s soccer.
Among the games it outlined for the Big Ten include:
▪ Sept. 7 (Women’s soccer): vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m.
▪ Sept. 8 (Women’s volleyball): vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m.
▪ Sept. 12 (Men’s soccer): at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
▪ Sept. 14 (Women’s soccer): vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m.
▪ Oct. 6 (Field hockey): at Ohio State, 3 p.m.
▪ Oct. 12 (Women’s soccer): at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
▪ Oct. 13 (Women’s volleyball): vs. Michigan State, 7 p.m.
▪ Oct. 15 (Field hockey): at Maryland, 3 p.m.
▪ Oct. 20 (Women’s volleyball): at Purdue, 8:30 p.m.
▪ Oct. 25 (Women’s volleyball): vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
▪ Nov. 1 (Women’s volleyball): at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
▪ Nov. 8 (Women’s volleyball): at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Nittany Lion Club gives $39M by year-end
UNIVERSITY PARK More than 23,000 donors committed over $39 million to benefit student-athletes through the annual fund, endowed scholarships, capital projects, the Morgan Academic Center and premium seating for the year ending June 30, 2017, the university said in a news release Thursday.
The total is a $5.5 million increase over the previous year. The Nittany Lion Club also increased its membership by 3,450 alumni.
Women’s hockey
Promotions announced
UNIVERSITY PARK The Penn State women’s hockey team announced its promotions for the 2017-18 season. Among its five specialty theme games are:
▪ THON Awareness Game (Oct. 29): THON families and volunteers will be highlighted throughout the game
▪ Canned Food Drive (Nov. 4): Any fan who donates a canned food item will receive a $3 ticket for the game
▪ Pink Zone Game (Jan. 20): Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness
▪ Scout Day (Feb. 17): Scout troops can purchase a ticket package that will include a scout patch
▪ Book Drive (Feb 24): Any fan who donates a book will receive a $3 ticket for the game. All books will be distributed locally.
