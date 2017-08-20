Abby Drey CDT photo
Penn State women’s soccer steamrolls Hofstra

From CDT staff reports

August 20, 2017 3:22 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State used a trio of second-half goals to oust Hofstra 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field.

Frankie Tagliaferri, Emily Ogle and Megan Schafer scored for the Nittany Lions (2-0), while Ogle, Elizabeth Ball and Alina-Ortega-Jurado recorded assists.

Despite being held scoreless in the first half, Penn State was knocking on the door. The Nittany Lions ripped eight shots and took five corner kicks in the first 45 minutes alone.

Tagliaferri broke the 0-0 deadlock, heading the ball into the back of the net in the 53rd minute. It was the freshman’s first collegiate goal.

Ogle made it 2-0 on a penalty kick one minute later, and Schafer piled on in the 78th minute.

Penn State travels to Arkansas on Friday.

