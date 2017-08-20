McHugh medals, Ryan thrives at World University Games

Penn State junior Ally McHugh medaled for the United States and former Nittany Lion swimmer Shane Ryan helped Ireland to a national record at the World University Games on Sunday.
McHugh captured a silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley, touching the wall in a personal-best time of 4:40.22. The Philadelphia native was fourth approaching the final turn and finished the final 50 meters in 30.59 seconds.
McHugh is the second Penn State women’s swimmer to medal at the World University Games, joining Kristen Elias (1989).
Ryan contributed to an Irish record in the 400-meter freestyle relay with a team finish of seventh in 3:19.39.
Individually, Ryan advanced to the Monday finals of the 100-meter backstroke, ranking sixth after the semifinals.
