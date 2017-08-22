Today in Penn State sports: Aug. 22, 2017

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t elsewhere in the CDT — from Aug. 22, 2017:
Women’s soccer
Sheva earns weekly Big Ten honor
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State junior Marissa Sheva, a midfielder on the women’s soccer team, was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
It’s her first such career honor.
Sheva scored two goals during the Nittany Lions’ season opener Friday during a 3-1 win over then-No. 8 BYU. And she helped her team to a 3-0 win against Hofstra on Sunday. (She didn’t score that day, however.)
Michigan’s Brooke Cilley was named the conference Defensive Player of the Week, while two freshmen — Northwestern’s Madi Kennel and Michigan’s Sarah Stratigakis — split the Co-Freshman of the Week honors.
Women’s gymnastics
Tsang places 11th at Games
TAIPEI, Taiwan Briannah Tsang, a Penn State senior, ended the World University Games on Tuesday with an 11th-place finish in the artistic women’s gymnastics all-around final.
She finished with an overall score of 51.000 — with event scores of 14.000 (vault), 11.850 (uneven bars), 12.950 (balance beam) and 12.200 (floor exercise).
Football
‘Seats for Servicemembers’ applications being accepted
UNIVERSITY PARK Active duty, guard and reserve military, veterans and fallen and Gold Star families can now apply online for complimentary-donated tickets to the Penn State-Rutgers football game on Nov. 11 as part of the “Seats for Servicemembers” program at Penn State’s Military Appreciation Week.
This is the sixth year for the program, which also features a free pregame tailgate at the Bryce Jordan Center for servicemembers.
About 7,500 tickets will be made available to servicemembers, on a first-come, first-served basis. Servicemembers can redeem one complimentary ticket for themselves and up to three others for immediate family members. Interested fans can also purchase more tickets for servicemembers to pick up by calling 1-800-NITTANY.
