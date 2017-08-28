Penn State field hockey capitalizes on quick start to top No. 10 Virginia

The Penn State field hockey team opened Sunday’s game with four straight goals to cruise past No. 10 Virginia by a 4-2 score at University Hall Turf Field.
The Nittany Lions’ Bes Bovelander scored 13:48 into the game, and her team led the rest of the way. She finished with two goals, while teammate Gini Bramley added the other two.
Penn State goalkeeper Jenny Rizzo made eight saves while allowing just two scores.
“It was a great team effort,” head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss said in a news release.
PSU is now 2-0. It will hope to continue its momentum at 6 p.m. Friday when it hosts Temple.
