Penn State

Today in Penn State sports: Aug. 28, 2017

From CDT staff reports

August 29, 2017 2:01 AM

UNIVERSITY PARK

A roundup of the news and notes from Penn State athletics on Monday:

Penn State football fans should expect delays using Route 322

Penn State football fans planning to use U.S. Route 322 from southeast Pennsylvania to attend Saturday’s game at Beaver Stadium are advised to plan for extra travel time because of construction around Seven Mountains and Potters Mills.

The construction project, scheduled to continue until mid-October, stretches from the Mifflin County border to Decker Valley Road, with access restricted to a single lane both eastbound and westbound.

More information is available at www.penndot.gov, and updates to travel conditions are available at www.511PA.com.

The No. 6 Nittany Lions open their season at noon Saturday against Akron. Beaver Stadium parking lots open at 7 a.m., gates open at 10 a.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Women’s volleyball

Nittany Lions crack top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. Penn State rose to No. 5 in the first American Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the regular season, released Monday.

The Nittany Lions swept Tennessee-Martin, Delaware and West Virginia at the Mountaineers’ season-opening tournament. Penn State heads to Texas A&M’s tournament this weekend, facing new No. 1 and defending national champion Stanford on Friday and the host Aggies on Saturday.

Men’s tennis

Nittany Lions set fall slate

UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State has six tournaments on its slate for the fall portion of its 2017-18 schedule announced Monday.

The Nittany Lions open the season Sept. 22-24 at the Princeton Ivy Plus, followed by stops at the ITA All-Americans in Tulsa, Okla. (Sept. 30-Oct. 9), the Notre Dame Invitational (Oct. 6-8), the ITA Regionals in Lynchburg, Va. (Oct. 19-22), the Big Ten Indoors at Michigan State (Oct. 27-29) and the William and Mary Invitational (Nov. 3-5).

