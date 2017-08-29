Penn State

Today in Penn State sports: Aug. 29, 2017

From CDT staff reports

August 29, 2017 11:57 PM

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — that’s not elsewhere in the CDT — from Aug. 29, 2017:

Women’s soccer

Sheva earns honor from TopDrawerSoccer

UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State women’s soccer midfielder Marissa Sheva has earned a spot on TopDrawerSoccer’s Team of the Week after her second two-goal outing of the season.

Sheva scored two goals on just three shot attempts during Friday’s 4-2 victory over Arkansas.

This is the first such honor of Sheva’s career.

The No. 4 Nittany Lions will next take on No. 6 West Virginia on the road at 7 p.m. Saturday.　

Women’s cross country

PSU ranked No. 11 in preseason

NEW ORLEANS, La. The Penn State women’s cross country team is earned the No. 11 in the national preseason rankings by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions are coming off an 18th-place finish from 2016. And they return four of their top five runners.

PSU also took the No. 1 spot in the Mid-Atlantic, according to the USTFCCCA.

The season opens at 6 p.m. Friday with the Dolan Duals in Lock Haven.

Football

Beaver Stadium to have more entry lanes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. In order to encourage fans to arrive earlier, Penn State has added 31 entry lanes for fans entering Beaver Stadium this season.

That’s on top of other incentives that were implemented last year, such as receiving up to 20 percent off concessions during the first 45 minutes the gates are opened.

The university is hoping more fans enter the game earlier, as data shows only 44 percent of fans are inside the stadium with 30 minutes to kickoff. And 17.5 percent of fans still aren’t seated when the game kicks off.

