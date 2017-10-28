Today in Penn State sports: Oct. 27, 2017

Wrapping up Penn State’s sports day, that doesn’t appear elsewhere in the CDT, for Oct. 27, 2017:
Women’s soccer
Nittany Lions see 6 pick up All-Big Ten honors
Emily Ogle highlighted the Penn State women’s soccer team’s All-Big Ten selections announced by the conference Friday.
Ogle earned first-team all-conference honors at midfield for the Nittany Lions. Ogle ranks second on the team with four goals and 11 points. Penn State teammates Megan Schafer (forward) and Kaleigh Riehl (defense) were second-team selections, while Nittany Lions midfielder Charlotte Williams picked up third-team honors.
Penn State’s Frankie Tagliaferri was named to the all-freshman team, and Laura Suero was Penn State’s Sportsmanship Award honoree.
Wrestling
Hall, Nevills to compete in exhibition
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State’s Mark Hall and Nick Nevills are set to compete in the NWCA All-Star Classic on Nov. 5.
The exhibition showcase will start at 3 p.m. at Princeton University. Hall will take on Arizona State’s Zahid Valencia in a rematch of last season’s national semifinals. Hall beat Valencia and captured the national championship at 174.
Nevills will face Arizona State’s Tanner Hall, who placed third nationally a year ago. Nevills took fifth at the NCAA Championships at 285 last season.
Penn State opens this season at home against Army on Nov. 9.
Men’s tennis
PSU opens play at Big Ten Indoors
EAST LANSING, Mich. A pair of Penn State doubles teams suffered first-round losses at the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Friday.
Penn State duo Matt Galush and Noah Sutter fell 8-4 to eventual conference champion duo Harrison Brown and Davis Crocker from Michigan. Nittany Lions teammates Ben Lieb and Gabriel Nemeth also lost in the first round.
The singles championships starts Saturday.
Women’s golf
Nittany Lions sit 13th at tournament
WILMINGTON, N.C. Penn State sits in 13th place at the Landfall Tradition after recording a team score of 10-over in the first round Friday.
Jackie Rogowicz shot even-par (tied 20th) to pace the Nittany Lions. Cara Basso (2-over; tied 35th), Maddy Herr (4-over; tied 58th), Lauren Waller (4-over; tied 58th) and Megan McLean (10-over; 94th) rounded out Penn State’s first-round performance.
Duke leads the 18-team field at 11-under, followed by Alabama at 10-under.
