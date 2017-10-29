Today in Penn State sports: Oct. 29, 2017

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Sunday:
Women’s basketball
Lady Lions fall to Div. II Cedarville in exhibition
UNIVERSITY PARK The regular season hasn’t yet started — but Sunday still wasn’t a great sign for the Penn State women’s basketball team.
In an exhibition game, the Lady Lions fell to Division II Cedarville 59-53 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The game ultimately counted for nothing. But it was still a surprise to see a Div. II school less than 10 percent the size of Penn State come away with the win. The Lady Lions led at halftime, 28-22, but Cedarville responded with a 12-1 run in the third quarter — and, afterward, the visitor never trailed.
“Quiet defense isn’t the best defense,” Lady Lions coach Coquese Washington said. “We’ll learn from a lot of things.”
Jaida Travascio-Green, who played for 36 minutes, led Penn State with 20 points and was the lone Lady Lion to reach double digits. Nine women played, all at least 10 minutes apiece, as four of the starters played a minimum of 24 minutes.
Penn State shot 26.7 percent from the field in the second half; Cedarville shot 38.9 percent.
The Lady Lions’ season opens Nov. 10 against Siena.
Women’s hockey
PSU ties again with No. 9 team
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State and No. 9 Robert Morris fought to a 2-2 tie after overtime Sunday, a day after another tie Saturday.
Penn State (2-5-3) led Robert Morris (5-1-2) at the end of the second period, 2-1, but the Colonials’ Kirsten Welsh scored with 8:21 left in regulation to tie it up.
Hannah Ehresmann made 20 saves for the Nittany Lions.
Men’s fencing
Cole finishes 1st
PHILADELPHIA Penn State junior Joshua Cole was the big winner Sunday, as he placed first in the epee at the Temple Open.
Several PSU athletes also placed in the top 10: Freshman Stefan Nico Popovici finished seventh in the epee and, in the foil, Andrew Grass and Andrey Ostatnigrosh took third and fifth, respectively.
The Nittany Lions will host the Penn State Garret Open on Saturday and Sunday.
Field hockey
PSU advances
UNIVERSITY PARK Gini Bramley paced No. 5 Penn State with two goals Sunday, as the Nittany Lions cruised to a 5-1 win over No. 23 Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
Goalkeeper Jenny Rizzo finished with five saves, as Penn State outshot the Hawkeyes by a 24-to-7 margin.
PSU will advance to the semifinals, which will take place Friday in East Lansing, Mich.
Women’s soccer
Penn State wins in shootout
PISCATAWAY, N.J. The No. 11 Nittany Lions outlasted No. 25 Rutgers, as they won on penalty kicks. The final score was 0-0 after two overtimes, but PSU won the PK battle 4-3.
Redshirt junior Maddie Elliston came away with the game-winner to send PSU to the Big Ten semifinal against No. 13 Ohio State on Friday.
The Nittany Lions’ Rose Chandler recorded three saves, while Rutgers’ Casey Murphy had seven.
Men’s soccer
Nittany Lions edge Wildcats
UNIVERSITY PARK In an evenly matched contest, Penn State came out on top over Northwestern 2-1 with goals from Aaron Molloy and Aymar Sigue.
Sigue’s goal broke the tie in the 67-minute mark when he grabbed a rebound and one-timed it from six yards out.
Penn State is now the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament, which starts Sunday.
Cross country
Women finish 4th; men 7th
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. The No. 9 Penn State women’s cross country team finished fourth at the Big Ten championships on Sunday, while the men’s team tied for seventh.
Jillian Hunsberger paced PSU with a seventh-place finish. For the men, Colin Abert had the best finish in 12th.
Michigan won both the men’s and women’s titles.
The Nittany Lions will next travel to Bethlehem, Pa., on Nov. 10 for the Mid-Atlantic Regional.
Women’s golf
3rd round canceled
WILMINGTON, N.C. The third and final round of the Landfall Invitational was canceled Sunday, as Penn State then finished 16th out of 18 teams with a two-round total of 28-over.
That was 12 strokes behind tournament winner Notre Dame.
Jackie Rogowicz paced the NIttany Lions in 28th place at 3-over. The fall season is now finished for the golf team.
Men’s tennis
None get past Round of 32
EAST LANSING, Mich. Five men’s tennis players took on competition in the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Sunday, but none were able to make it out of the Round of 32.
In doubles, Penn State’s two pairs both fell in their first matches.
