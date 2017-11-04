Penn State forward Frannie Crouse and the rest of the women’s soccer team are headed to the Big Ten championship game on Sunday to take on Northwestern.
Penn State

Today in Penn State sports: Nov. 4, 2017

From CDT staff reports

November 04, 2017 1:15 AM

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday:

Women’s soccer

Nittany Lions advance to Big Ten title game

WESTFIELD, Ind. The No. 15 Penn State women’s soccer team survived a 1-0 double-overtime win Friday over No. 9 Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals, sending the Nittany Lions to the conference championship game.

Penn State will take on Northwestern on Sunday for the title.

Laura Freigang scored at the 109:18 mark.

Penn State goalkeeper Rose Chandler didn’t need to make a single save to earn the shutout. Ohio State managed just four shots — Penn State had 24 — and none of those were on goal.

Field hockey

PSU heading to conference championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. Penn State’s Katie Dembrowski scored the game-winning goal Friday in the final minutes of the Big Ten semifinal, giving PSU a 3-2 win over Maryland and sending the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten championship.

Penn State will face Michigan at noon Sunday for the title.

Moira Putsch and Cassie Kline both scored goals for PSU in the back-and-forth affair. Dembrowski’s score came at the 66-minute mark.

Goalkeeper Jenny Rizzo made seven saves in the winning effort.

Men’s soccer

Beckford named All-Big Ten frosh

ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State’s Ethan Beckford was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team on Friday.

He had five goals and one assist during the regular season.

Men’s tennis

2 win, 2 lose singles matches

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. Penn State’s Ben Lieb and Gabriel Nemeth both won their opening matches at the William & Mary Invite, but the tournament didn’t go as planned otherwise.

Noah Sutter and Matt Galush both fell in their singles matches, and PSU dropped both of their doubles matches.

The Invite continues Saturday.

Women’s basketball

Walk-on tryouts to be held

UNIVERSITY PARK The Lady Lions are holding walk-on tryouts at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bryce Jordan Center. All those interested must be full-time Penn State students at the University Park campus.

Those interested will have to complete paperwork by Monday. For more information, contact Stephanie Zewe in the compliance office at 814-863-8048.

Women’s hockey

PSU falls to Mercyhurst

UNIVERSITY PARK Mercyhurst took an early lead and rode it to victory Friday to beat Penn State 3-1.

Mercyhurst led 2-0 after the first period. Brook Madsen was the lone Nittany Lion to record a score.

The two teams will play again Saturday afternoon.

Women’s tennis

2 tournaments, 1 doubles win

The Penn State women’s tennis team had a forgettable Friday, as it notched just a single win over two different tournaments.

At the Hokie Invitational, two doubles pairs and four singles players lost their first matches. At the Kitty Harrison Invitational, the three doubles pairs went 1-2. Samantha Smith and Gabby O’Gorman got the lone win.

The tournaments continue Saturday.

