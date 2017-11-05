Today in Penn State Sports: Nov. 5, 2017

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Saturday:
Women’s volleyball
Nittany Lions sweep Rutgers on senior night
The No. 1 Penn State women’s volleyball team sent its eight seniors out on a high note Saturday at Rec Hall.
Penn State dominated the evening, hitting .567 to Rutgers’ .056, to win 25-9, 25-9, 25-12.
Senior Haleigh Washington led the Nittany Lions with 12 kills and a match-best five blocks, including two solos.
The Nittany Lions finished with 42 kills and 12 aces. Their next match is 9 p.m. Wednesday at Iowa.
Fencing
PSU has strong showing in sabre
Univeristy Park Netting first- and third-place finishes in sabre, the Penn State women’s fencing team had a pretty successful start Saturday to the two-day Garret Open.
First place in sabre was claimed by freshman Zara Moss, of Cranberry Township, and third by Sara Cunningham, of Decatur, Ga.
The men will compete in the open on Sunday.
Men’s basketball
Lions ride strong 2nd half to win
Easton A 10-2 run to start the second half gave Penn State a 24-point lead Saturday in an exhibition game against Lafayette. The Nittany Lions won 102-80.
Sophomore guard Tony Carr led the Nittany Lions with 23 points. Shep Garner, Nazeer Bostick and Josh Reaves also joined Carr in reaching double figures. Reaves led Penn State on the boards with six rebounds.
The Nittany Lions return to the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday for their final exhibition game of the season, against Bloomsburg.
Women’s ice hockey
Penn State finishes homestand with tie
University Park Goalie Daniela Paniccia makes a season-high 34 saves Saturday as the Penn State women’s hockey team closed out its four-game homestand with a 1-1 tie against Mercyhurst.
Penn State’s lone goal came from Christi Vetter at 6:31 into the second period. It was her third goal of the season, and second in the past three games.
The Nittany Lions will take on Syracuse on Nov. 10-11 at the Tennity Ice Pavillion.
Swimming and diving
Garcia-Boisier, McHugh lead Penn State
Minneapolis, Min. Hector Garcia-Boisier and Ally McHugh led the Penn State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams Saturday in the Minnesota Duals in the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Mchugh led the women (0-6) with a second-place finish in the 1,000-meter freestyle in 9 minutes, 50.52 seconds, and Garcia led the men (1-5) with a second-place finish in the 1-meter dive with a score of 334.05.
In team scoring, the Penn State men fell to Wisconsin 198.5-154.5, No. 7 Michigan 280-73 and Minnesota 239-114, and the Penn State women fell to No. 18 Wisconsin 215-138, No. 3 Michigan 280-73, and No. 17 Minnesota 239-114.
Wrestling
True freshman Berge has strong showing
Princeton, N.J. Penn State was represented by four unattached wrestlers Saturday in the Princeton open.
True freshman Brady Berge (157) had his strongest collegiate showing yet, going 4-1 with two major decision to take third place.
Sophomore Francisco Bisono (184) picked up one victory, and redshirt freshmen Justin Lopez (215) and Alex Nicholas (285) also wrestled.
Women’s soccer
Big Ten championship time changes
Rosemont, Ill Due to the threat of inclement weather, kickoff for No. 5-seeded Penn State’s shot at the Big Ten title against No. 2-seeded Northwestern has been changed to 11 a.m. The game will be played at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind., and will be televised on BTN at 2 p.m.
Women’s tennis
Penn State has strong doubles play
Penn State went 3-0 against Charlotte in doubles Saturday at the Kitty Harrison Invitational in Durham, N.C.
The Nittany Lions fell in singles, going 0-6 against North Carolina and Duke.
The team also competed at the Hokie Invitational down in Blacksburg, Va., where they went 1-1 in doubles and 1-3 in singles.
Men’s tennis
Penn State dominates at William and Mary Invite
Williamsburg, Va. The Penn State men’s tennis team had a dominating day Saturday, going 5-1 in the William and Mary Invitational.
The combined team of Penn State and Middle Tennessee State faced off against the combined team of VCU and Richmond.
