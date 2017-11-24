Today in Penn State sports: Nov. 24, 2017

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday, Nov. 24, 2017:
Women’s volleyball
Nittany Lions rally to beat Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. Penn State bounced back from a poor opening set to knock off No. 12 Wisconsin 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20.
Simone Lee put down 14 kills and added 14 digs for the No. 1 Nittany Lions (28-1, 18-1 Big Ten), who can clinch a share of the conference title with a win at Minnesota on Saturday. A Lion win and Nebraska loss to Iowa would give Penn State the crown outright.
Ali Frantti added 11 kills and Haleigh Washington posted 10 kills and five blocks; Tori Gorrell and Heidi Thelen each led with six blocks; Kendall White picked up 13 digs; Bryanna Weiskircher delivered four aces, and she and Abby Detering had 24 and 26 assists, respectively.
Dana Rettke’s 13 kills and Kelli Bates’ 11 kills paced the Badgers (19-9, 10-9).
Women’s basketball
Lady Lions’ winning streak stopped
LAS VEGAS The Lady Lions suffered their first loss of the season Friday in a 71-59 setback to Louisiana Tech in the South Point Shootout.
Penn State trailed 52-49 heading into the fourth quarter, but Tech went on a 19-10 run in the final period. The Lady Lions are now 5-1, while Louisiana Tech is 4-1.
No other details were made available as of press time.
Women’s hockey
PSU heads to consolation game
STORRS, Conn. The record books will show Friday’s 1-1 game ended as a tie but, in a shootout that decided what team advanced to the Nutmeg Classic’s championship game Saturday, UConn defeated the Nittany Lions in a 2-1 shootout.
Penn State will face Yale, whose Friday contest was also decided in a shootout, at 3 p.m. Saturday. UConn will face Quinnipiac in the Classic championship.
The Nittany Lions’ Katie McMillan struck first in the opening period, but UConn answered in the second period. There was no other scoring until the shootout.
PSU goalie Hannah Ehresmann finished with 23 saves in the tie.
