Today in Penn State sports: Dec. 21, 2017

PSU reaches No. 2 in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings
Penn State has moved up to No. 2 nationally in the latest Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, which are designed to reflect the overall strength of college athletic programs.
The winner will not be determined until the completion of the spring season. The trophy presentation will take place June 30, 2018, in Washington D.C.
Stanford is currently No. 1 with 468 points, followed by Penn State (315.50), UCLA (307), Michigan (294.5) and Wisconsin (279). The Big Ten leads all conferences with four schools in the top 10. (Michigan State is No. 7.)
This is the highest the Nittany Lions have been ranked since reaching No. 2 in 2005-06.
Men’s lacrosse
Tambroni in Hobart HOF
GENEVA, N.Y. Penn State men’s lacrosse coach Jeff Tambroni was elected into the Hobart College Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018 and will be formally inducted on Nov. 3, 2018, according to a news release by Penn State.
Tambroni was a two-time All-American at Hobart and played on three NCAA Division III championship teams. He finished his career with 106 goals and 99 assists.
“It is an incredible honor to be elected to the Hobart Athletics Hall of Fame,” Tambroni said in a written statement. “I will always be grateful for the teammates, coaches, and staff who tirelessly invested their hearts into the athletes year after year.”
