Today in Penn State sports: Jan. 3, 2018

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Wednesday:
Women’s basketball
Lady Lions hang on for first Big Ten win of season
UNIVERSITY PARK Behind a team-high 26 points from Amari Carter, the Penn State women’s basketball team held off a surging Indiana 77-74 Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Lady Lions led 68-53 with 6:23 left in the game, but the Hoosiers rallied back to tie the game at 74-74 with 22 seconds remaining. Siyeh Frazier recorded a layup at the 15-second mark to put Penn State ahead, and IU’s Kym Royster turned it over on the next possession. Teniya Page then hit 1-of-2 free throws, and Indiana turned it over with four seconds left to seal the Penn State victory.
Four other Lady Lions reached double figures in the winning effort: Jaida Travascio-Green (11), Frazier (10), Teniya Page (10) and Alisia Smith (10).
Penn State (10-6, 1-2 Big Ten) will next take on Rutgers on the road at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s soccer
2 called up to U.S. U-23 WNT Camp
CHICAGO Penn State redshirt sophomores Ellie Jean and Kaleigh Riehl are among the 26 players to be called up to the U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team training camp from Jan. 4-11.
The two defenders have already made seven previously combined appearances in the camps. Eight total defenders have earned invitations.
Women’s hockey
Heising named CHA Rookie of the Month
WINTHROP, Mass. Penn State freshman forward Natalie Heising has been named the conference Rookie of the Month for December, the CHA announced Wednesday.
This is her second such award.
She had two goals and an assist in Penn State’s two games, both against RIT, last month. The Nittany Lions next take on Ohio State on the road Friday and Saturday.
