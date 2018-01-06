Penn State

Today in Penn State sports: Jan. 6, 2018

From CDT staff reports

January 06, 2018

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Saturday:

Women’s basketball

Lady Lions fall short against Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. The Penn State women’s basketball team tried to rally in the final quarter but fell short Saturday night in a 70-65 loss to No. 25 Rutgers at Rutgers Athletic Center.

With 28 seconds left in the game, and the Scarlet Knights nursing a 64-63 advantage, the Lady Lions’ Amari Carter stole a pass — but she missed her shot after racing down the court, Rutgers recovered, and then the foul party started. Rutgers essentially sealed the game after forcing Carter to miss.

Teniya Page paced Penn State with a team-high 24 points, while Carter had 18 points and four steals. Jaida Travascio-Green chipped in 11 points.

The Lady Lions (10-7, 1-3 Big Ten) will next take on Minnesota at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

Women’s gymnastics

PSU edges out EMU

UNIVERSITY PARK First-year coach Sarah Brown started her career with a win Saturday in the No. 25 Nittany Lions’ season-opening 194.275-192.900 victory over No. 35 Eastern Michigan.

Senior Briannah Tsang won the balance beam title (9.825) and tied for both the vault title (9.825) and the all-around title (39.050). Freshman Lauren Bridgens also shared the all-around title, while junior Sabrina Garcia tied with EMU for the floor exercise title.

The Nittany Lions (1-0) will next compete against Nebraska at 4 p.m. Saturday inside Rec Hall.

Women’s hockey

Lions fall to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio The Penn State women’s hockey team couldn’t stun Ohio State for the second straight night, as it fell 2-0 to the No. 6 Buckeyes.

The two teams split the weekend series, with the Nittany Lions winning 5-1 on Friday.

Penn State goalie Hannah Ehresmann made 39 saves Saturday night, but her team couldn’t find the back of the net. Ohio State’s Kassidy Sauve made 24 saves to preserve the shutout.

Penn State (5-8-8) will next play Lindenwood on the road at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

