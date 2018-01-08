Today in Penn State sports: Jan. 8, 2018

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Monday:
Football
WR Hamilton makes All-Bowl Team
Penn State wideout DaeSean Hamilton was named to the Associated Press’ 2017 All-Bowl Team after a career-capping showcase in the Fiesta Bowl.
Never miss a local story.
Hamilton had five catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns in his final game with the Nittany Lions, a 35-28 win over Washington at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 30.
Hamilton, Penn State’s all-time leader in receptions, was the Nittany Lions’ lone representative on the list.
He was one of six Big Ten players, joining Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar, Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard, Iowa safety Amani Hooker and Ohio State defensive back Damon Webb.
Women’s gymnastics
Bridgens earns weekly honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State freshman Lauren Bridgens was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday after her performance against No. 35 Eastern Michigan.
Bridgens tied for the vault title (9.825), finished second on uneven bars (9.800) and shared the all-around title with teammate Briannah Tsang. The Nittany Lions beat EMU by a score of 194.275-192.900.
Penn State will next take on Nebraska at home Saturday.
Women’s hockey
2 earn weekly conference honors
WINTHROP, Mass. Penn State goalie Hannah Ehresmann was named the CHA Goalie of the Week on Monday, while teammate Katie Rankin earned CHA Rookie of the Week honors.
Ehresmann recorded 70 saves against No. 6 Ohio State and helped her team to a 1-1 weekend record against the Buckeyes. Rankin recorded two goals Friday.
The Nittany Lions will next compete against Lindenwood on Friday and Saturday on the road.
Comments