Today in Penn State sports: Jan. 9, 2018

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Tuesday:
Football
PSU finishes No. 8 in polls
James Franklin’s Nittany Lions have officially finished the 2017 season as a top-10 team.
Fresh off a Fiesta Bowl victory over Washington, Penn State ranked No. 8 in the final Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls that were released Tuesday, a day after the national championship.
Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Central Florida were the only teams ahead of Penn State.
The Nittany Lions — who completed back-to-back 11-win seasons with their victory over the Huskies — finished in the AP top 10 in consecutive years for the first time since 2008 and 2009.
Despite Saquon Barkley’s departure, Las Vegas believes that success will carry over into 2018.
The Nittany Lions’ odds to win next season’s national championship are 12/1, according to Westgate Superbook. There are five teams with better odds: Alabama (5/2), Clemson (6/1), Georgia (8/1), Ohio State (8/1) and Michigan (10/1).
Men’s hockey
Sucese earns Big Ten star
ROSEMONT, Ill. On the heels of his first collegiate hat trick, Penn State’s Nate Sucese earned the Big Ten’s No. 3 Hockey Star of the Week on Tuesday.
The sophomore forward netted the three-goal effort during Friday’s 5-1 win over Wisconsin at Pegula Ice Arena. It was the sixth hat trick in program history. He added an assist during Saturday’s 3-3 tie, with an extra point in the conference standings going to the Nittany Lions after a shootout win.
The weekly honor was the first for Sucese this season and third of his career. In his last four games, Sucese has six goals and two assists.
No. 13 Penn State, riding a 10-game unbeaten streak, hosts No. 6 Ohio State on Friday and Saturday. The Buckeyes have won six straight and have just one loss in the last 12 games — to Penn State in Columbus on Dec. 2.
Big Ten tournament tickets on sale
UNIVERSITY PARK Tickets for the first round of the Big Ten tournament, to be played in campus rinks this season, are on sale for Penn State season-ticket holders.
The option for season-ticket holders to reserve their regular season seats is available until Feb. 9 through the Penn State Ticket Portal. Premium ticket holders also can purchase premium parking for playoff games.
After holding the previous four Big Ten tournaments at NHL arenas, the conference’s games will all be played on campus. The first round will be a best-of-three-game weekend series March 2-4, hosted by teams finishing Nos. 2, 3 and 4 in the seven-team conference, with the top seed earning a bye. The lowest-seeded surviving team will travel to the top seed for the semifinals, with the highest seed of the remaining two teams hosting the other semifinal contest in single-elimination games March 11. The one-game championship will be played March 17 at the highest-seeded team remaining.
No. 1 Notre Dame has a comfortable conference lead (36 points), with No. 6 Ohio State (22) and No. 13 Penn State (20) next in the standings.
Men’s track
Harris named to watch list
Penn State junior Isaiah Harris was one of 10 athletes named to Tuesday’s Bowerman Preseason Watch List, a who’s who of collegiate track competitors that’s released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
He was the only Big Ten student-athlete to make the list.
Harris posted up a runner-up finish in the 800-meter run last season at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore.
