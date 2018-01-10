Today in Penn State sports: Jan. 10, 2018

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere — from Wednesday:
Wrestling
Nolf, Retherford lead NCAA in falls
INDIANAPOLIS When it come to pins, Penn State wrestlers are leading the way in the first half of the season.
Never miss a local story.
In the NCAA’s first set of Division I standings for its 2018 Wrestling Awards — most pins and most tech falls — released Tuesday, Penn State’s Jason Nolf (157 pounds) sits atop the most pins category with 12, followed by teammate Zain Retherford (149) with 11.
Penn State has two more wrestlers in the top 10 with Bo Nickal and Shakur Rasheed, at Nos. 6 and 7 respectively, with eight apiece.
The NCAA bestows three awards — most pins, most falls and Most Dominant Wrestler — at the conclusion of each season.
Women’s basketball
Minnesota thumps Lady Lions
UNIVERSITY PARK Minnesota outplayed the Penn State women’s basketball team in most facets Wednesday night en route to the Lady Lions’ 91-71 loss at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State trailed for the entire game, from the time Minnesota’s Carlie Wagner hit a layup 65 seconds into the first quarter. PSU didn’t make its first shot until the Gophers opened with an 8-0 lead. Minnesota led at halftime 48-31.
Minnesota boasted the better field goal rate (57.6 percent to 39.1 percent), the advantage in rebounds (43-30) and the edge in 3-pointers (58.8 percent to 26.1 percent).
Four Penn State players reached double figures in scoring: Teniya Page (21), Amari Carter (13), Siyeh Frazer (10) and De’Janae Boykin (10). The Lady Lions (10-8, 1-4 Big Ten) will next take on Wisconsin at 2 p.m. Sunday on the road.
Comments