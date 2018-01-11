Today in Penn State sports: Jan. 11, 2018

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elswhere in the CDT — from Thursday:
Football
Triplett named to Cotton Bowl HOF
Penn State letterman Wally Triplett is among six honorees elected to the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
Never miss a local story.
Triplett — the second Nittany Lion to be enshrined, joining Lydell Mitchell — has a unique history with the postseason classic. Triplett and teammate Dennie Hoggard became the first African-Americans to play in the Cotton Bowl game on Jan. 1, 1948.
When asked to leave Triplett and Hoggard home from the game, their teammates responded swiftly, “We are Penn State. There will be no meetings,” in reference to Penn State’s 1946 squad voting unanimously to cancel a game at then-segregated Miami. The stance and statement birthed the “We Are ... Penn State” mantra.
More importantly, Triplett and Hoggard played — and the former’s showing was instrumental. A tailback and linebacker, Triplett scored the game-tying touchdown in a 13-13 tie with SMU.
Triplett and the rest of the class, including Texas running back Ricky Williams, will be inducted at AT&T Stadium in May.
Fencing
National championship tickets on sale
UNIVERSITY PARK Tickets for the 2018 NCAA Fencing Championships, which will be hosted by Penn State in the Multi-Sport Building, can now be purchased online via Ticketmaster or from the Penn State Athletics Ticket Office.
The championships will take place over four days, from March 22-25, later this year. The cost for all sessions is $20 per adult and $14 for youths.
Single-session tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for youth/students and $4 for group passes. Single-session tickets are only available at the door on each day of the event.
Comments