Today in Penn State sports: Jan. 12, 2018

From CDT staff reports

January 13, 2018

Everything you missed in Penn State sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday:

Men’s volleyball

Nittany Lions open season with win

UNIVERSITY PARK After dropping the first set, Penn State rallied to win its opening match of the season over Mount Olive at Rec Hall on Friday.

Calvin Mende’s 15 kills, and 10 kills apiece for Aidan Albrecht and Jalen Penrose paced the No. 9 Nittany Lions in the 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 victory.

Penn State made just nine hitting errors for the match and hit .518, including a .667 showing from Mende and .615 from Penrose. The Lions also delivered eight service aces, with four from Penrose. Matthew McLaren picked up nine digs and Kevin Gear posted four blocks.

Penn State hosts Alderson-Broaddus on Saturday.

Women’s hockey

PSU beats Lindenwood

WENTZVILLE, Mo. Penn State’s Katie Rankin scored 14 minutes into Friday’s game — and then scored an empty-net goal in the waning seconds of the game — as the Nittany Lions never looked back in a 3-1 win over Lindenwood.

Brooke Madsen scored the other goal for Penn State, and Hannah Ehresmann made 20 saves for the Nittany Lions.

PSU will take on Lindenwood again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

