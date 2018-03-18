Mark Hall misses out on 2nd national title with loss to Arizona State’s Zahid Valencia

Mark Hall took on Arizona State’s Zahid Valencia in the 174-pound title for the third time in their collegiate careers.
The two squared off in last year’s semifinals with Hall coming out on top. In the preseason, Valencia topped Hall 3-2 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s All Star Classic at the beginning of November.
Saturday night also went to Valencia but by a wider margin.
The Sun Devils’ wrestler jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period. Hall had an escape in the second period and the two had a crazy scramble that ended up with no one scoring off of it.
Valencia did add a takedown late, though, to hold a 4-2 lead after two periods. In the third period, it was all Valencia. He had an escape, one more takedown and tacked on a riding time point for the 9-2 victory.
“I’m incredibly proud of Mark Hall. I think he wrestled a fantastic tournament,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “(He) just had a tough match there in the finals against a very, very good wrestler. It hurts. But he’s going to get right back up and keep plugging away and move forward because that’s the kind of kid he is.”
