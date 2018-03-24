Penn State fencing sits in 4th after Day 3 of NCAAs

The Penn State fencing team is closing in on a top-5 finish at the 2018 NCAA Championships.
After the third day Saturday of the four-day tournament, the Nittany Lions find themselves in fourth place out of 27 teams with 119 points. Notre Dame is in the lead with 157 points, followed by Columbia (140) and Ohio State (122).
Senior Andrew Mackiewicz, a men’s saber specialist, paced PSU on Saturday with an 11-4 record for fourth place. Teammate Karol Metryka was closely behind in ninth place, also in the saber.
“I still see Andrew and Metryka in contention for the individual title,” Penn State coach Wes Glon said in a news release.
So far, Zara Moss — who competes in the women’s saber — has the best showing of any Nittany Lion with a runner-up finish.
The final day of competition kicks off at 9 a.m. Sunday in the Penn State Multi-Sport Facility.
