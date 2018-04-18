Retherford, Washington named Penn State’s McCoy Award winners

Penn State named senior athletes Zain Retherford and Haleigh Washington as the winners of the school’s annual Ernest B. McCoy Award on Tuesday.
Named after the former athletic director and longtime dean of Penn State’s College of Physical Education, the award has been presented annually since 1971 to one senior male and female athlete who have combined successful athletic participation with academic excellence.
This year’s award winners are no exceptions.
Retherford, a finance major with a 3.73 grade-point average, helped lead the Penn State wrestling team to its fourth national championship in his five years on the team. He won his third individual NCAA title in March, ending his career as a four-time All-American with a 126-3 record and riding a 94-match win streak. He was also a three-time Big Ten champ.
He was named the Hodge Trophy winner as the nation’s best collegiate wrestler in back-to-back years, becoming on the third athlete to do so. Averaging 5.19 out of six possible points per match his senior year, Retherford was named the NCAA’s Most Dominant Wrestler for the third year in a row. Retherford nearly swept the team awards at Penn State’s annual end-of-year wrestling banquet, pulling in the Bill Koll Award for the most pins with 17, the Joe Scalzo Award for most team points scored with 176.5 and the Most Bonus Points Scored Award with 58.5. Retherford was also honored with the Fifth Year Academic Award.
In addition to competing with the Nittany Lions, Retherford was also able to keep up his GPA while wrestling with the U.S. Men’s Freestyle Wrestling World Team last summer.
Retherford also was a 2017 CoSIDA first-team Academic All-American, a 2016 second-team Academic All-American, a two-time National Wrestling Coaches Association first-team national All-Academic Team member, the 2016-17 Penn State Male Student-Athlete of the Year and three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
As a senior captain for the 2017 Big Ten champion and NCAA semifinalist women’s volleyball team, Washington graduated in December with a 3.79 GPA in philosophy. Over her four-year career, the middle blocker helped the Nittany Lions to a 121-21 record and the 2014 NCAA championship. The three-time AVCA All-American was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and was a four-time All-Big Ten honoree.
Throughout her career at Penn State, Washington has excelled academically. In December, she became the first-ever Nittany Lion to earn three straight Academic All-America honors when she was named to the second team. That honor made Washington Penn State’s 200th academic All-American. She also earned second-team honors in 2015, and third-team honors in 2016.
“You come to this program and everyone says ‘Oh you here for the volleyball,’ but then you realize what a great academic program Penn State is, that’s awesome,” Washington said in December about the academic All-American honor. “And the fact we have that kind of representation from the entire community of athletes we have here at Penn State representing the academic side of the student-athlete is awesome.”
Washington also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She was the recipient of Penn State’s Dotterer Philosophy Award, and the 2017 Senior CLASS Award for NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. The Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School award honors the attributes of student-athletes in community, classroom, character and competition.
Since her December graduation, Washington has been playing professionally for Olimpia Teodora Ravenna in the A2 Italian Women's Volleyball Championship League.
Also honored Tuesday was track and field co-captain Megan McCloskey. The two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree was named this year’s John W. Oswald Award winner. The annual Oswald award recognizes graduating seniors who have provided outstanding leadership at Penn State.
Outside of being a two-time medalist in the high jump, McCloskey also served as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Board. She also actively participated in Penn State Athletes Take Action and the Fit for Fritz fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. She was also a member of the Athletic Directors Leadership Institute.
