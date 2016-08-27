Penn State field hockey beats Old Dominion

No. 18 Penn State dominated the second half en route to a 6-2 win over No. 20 Old Dominion in its season opener Friday night.
The Nittany Lions outscored the Lady Monarchs 4-0 in the second half, getting goals from Gini Bramley, Brooke Birosik, Kirsten Gochnauer and Moira Putsch. Putsch led the team with two goals, and Mary Nell Smith scored the game-tying goal in the first half.
Danielle Grega scored both goals for Old Dominion (0-1).
Penn State (1-0) hosts No. 5 Virginia at noon Sunday.
Comments