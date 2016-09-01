Two Nittany Lions to compete in Paralympic Games

A pair of Nittany Lions — one graduate and one freshman — will represent Penn State at the 2016 Paralympic Games, set to be held from Sept. 7-18 in Rio de Janeiro.
Emily Frederick, an incoming freshman, and Shawn Morelli, a 1998 Penn State graduate, will participate in the shot put and cycling events, respectively. Both athletes are competing in their first Paralympics.
Penn State Ability Athletics coach Teri Jordan will also attend the Paralympics.
Frederick, an Alabama native, will compete on Sept. 11. Frederic won a pair of National Paralympic Track and Field titles in 2015.
Morelli, a U.S. Army veteran, is scheduled to participate in both the road and track cycling events. Morelli broke the women’s C4 pursuit world record and won gold at the 2016 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships.
Comments