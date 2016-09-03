Penn State cross country wins Lock Haven Dolan Duals

Penn State swept the top spots on both the men’s and women’s sides, and took the team titles for the eighth straight year, at the Lock Haven Dolan Duals on Friday.
Tessa Barrett’s winning time over 5 kilometers of 13 minutes, 37.40 seconds led the women to a perfect score of 15 by sweeping the top five places. Elizabeth Chikotas, Jillian Hunsberger, Greta Lindsley and Kathryn Munks rounded out the top five as the Nittany Lions featured 14 of the top 16 finishers.
Tim McGowan led the men’s side in 17:59.08, ahead of Colin Abert, Jack McGowan and Bobby Hill, with Conrad Libbert sixth.
Penn State hosts the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational next Saturday.
Comments