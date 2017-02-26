Penn State baseball earns series split with Xavier

Penn State exploded for six runs in the eighth inning, defeating Xavier 6-1 on Sunday at the USA Baseball National Training Center and earning a series split.
The Nittany Lions (2-5) were shut down by Xavier starter Greg Jacknewtiz, who had 13 strikeouts and limited Penn State to two hits. But when Jacknewtiz exited, the Nittany Lions got to Xavier’s bullpen in the eighth.
Mason Nadeua scored Joe Weisenseel on a single up the middle to knot the score at 1-1 and turn over the batting order. After a Connor Klemann single and Conlin Hughes walk, Willie Burger plated two with a single through the left side, and Jordan Bowersox doubled to score two more.
Bowersox later scored on a wild pitch to wrap up the six-run eighth frame.
Penn State’s Nick Distasio, who came on in relief and struck out five over 3 1/3 innings of work, was the winning pitcher.
The Nittany Lions begin a seven-game, California swing with a three-game set at Pacific this weekend.
