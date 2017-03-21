Today in Penn State sports: March 21, 2017

A roundup of all the other Penn State sports and athletic happenings from March 21, 2017:
Baseball
Lions win home opener in extras
It wasn’t quite the dramatic walkoff home run that fans may have wanted — but the Penn State baseball team sure isn’t going to argue with the result.
The Nittany Lions beat Bucknell, 4-3, in extra innings Tuesday night after a throwing error by the Bison’s pitcher. It was a memorable way to finish Penn State’s home opener.
Penn State infielder Conlin Hughes led off the bottom of the 10th with a single, and freshman left-fielder Braxton Giavedoni was then hit by a pitch. That made sophomore Willie Burger the hero of sorts; he put down a sacrifice bunt, Bucknell’s pitcher committed a throwing error, and Hughes scored from second.
The win put an end to a three-game losing streak for Penn State (7-11).
The Nittany Lions trailed 2-1 until the bottom of the seventh, when they loaded up the bases and then watched as back-to-back walks — one a hit-by-pitch — led to a pair of runs.
Hughes paced Penn State with three hits and two runs. Pitcher Eric Mock started the game and allowed just one hit in four innings, but Nick Distasio grabbed the win after allowing two hits and one run in 2 1/3 innings.
Wednesday’s game against West Virginia has been postponed. PSU will next host Columbia at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Women’s lacrosse
No. 10 Penn State beats No. 5 Princeton
Junior Katie O’Donnell finished with her third straight hat-trick Tuesday to help No. 10 Penn State cruise to a 13-8 win over No. 5 Princeton.
The Nittany Lions opened with a 5-0 run in the game’s first 4:15 but the Tigers rallied and, at one point, trailed just 6-5. But a strong defense and effort by the goalkeeper prevented Princeton from pouncing.
Senior Cat Rainone registered a career-high 10 saves in the winning effort.
Penn State next travels to Johns Hopkins for a game 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s lacrosse
Lazo earns weekly conference honor
ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State senior Steph Lazo was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after recording three goals and six assists in a conference-opening win over Rutgers.
She is No. 9 on the Nittany Lions all-time assists list. This is also her third such weekly conference honor; her last one was Feb. 14.
Men’s gymnastics
Clarke named national gymnast of week
UNIVERSITY PARK Senior Leroy Clarke was named the Gymnast of the Week by the College Gymnastics Association after earning a podium finish in each of the four events he competed in Saturday against Michigan.
It’s his first such national career honor. He becomes the first PSU gymnast to earn the award since Trevor Howard on Jan. 14, 2016.
Penn State will next take on Iowa on Saturday in Rec Hall.
Men’s golf
Penn State finishes as runner-up
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. Penn State’s Ryan Dornes and Cole Miller both finished tied atop the individual leaderboard by carding a 1-under 209 during the three-day tournament, but the Nittany Lions just missed out on the overall title at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate.
The Nittany Lions finished as the runner-up to Tennessee, which finished with a 10-over 850. Penn State had an 851, still besting 20 other teams in the 22-team field at William & Mary’s home course.
The Nittany Lions will return to action April 15-16 when they host the 41st annual Rutherford Intercollegiate.
Women’s golf
PSU ends tourney in 16th place
Charleston, S.C. The Penn State women’s golf team finished with a three-day total of a 44-over 908 to take 16th place Tuesday out of an 18-team field at Briar’s Creek Invitational.
Sophomore Lauren Waller paced the Nittany Lions with a 9-over 226, which was good enough for 53rd on the individual leaderboard. Overall, Florida captured the tournament crown with a 15-under 849, Campbell finished second (867) and Illinois grabbed third (868).
Penn State will next compete March 31 in the Bryan National Collegiate in Greensboro, N.C.
Comments