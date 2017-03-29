Pitcher Schuyler Bates leads Penn State baseball over Cornell

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

2:32 Justice League

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

3:18 Summer concert at Beaver Stadium

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice