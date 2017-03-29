Pitcher Schuyler Bates leads Penn State baseball over Cornell

Schuyler Bates threw five scoreless innings and gave up just two hits in Penn State’s 8-2 win over Cornell on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Bates struck out three and walked two.
The Nittany Lions supplied their pitcher with offense in the first, fourth, seventh and eighth innings. The most productive inning was the fourth, with three runs scored.
Alex Malinsky and Christian Helsel were in the middle of it all. The duo accounted for six RBIs and half of Penn State’s 12 total hits.
Each had three hits and three RBIs with Malinsky collecting two doubles to Helsel’s one double. The Nittany Lions also got multiple hits from Willie Burger and Jordan Bowersox.
The Big Red picked up their two runs in the seventh inning off of two hits.
