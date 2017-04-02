Michigan baseball blows out Penn State

For the second time in as many days, No. 22 Michigan demolished Penn State, winning 14-1 on Sunday and completing the weekend sweep.
The Nittany Lions (10-16, 0-3 Big Ten) scored in the top of the first inning, but the Wolverines (22-6, 4-2 Big Ten) countered with five in the bottom half of the frame and continued to pile on.
Penn State starter and losing pitcher Eric Mock recorded only one out and surrendered all five runs before being pulled in the first inning. Michigan’s Michael Hendrickson earned the win, striking out eight over six innings.
Losing 10-6 on Friday and 15-2 on Saturday, Penn State was outscored 39-9 on the weekend.
The Nittany Lions travel to Pittsburgh for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday.
