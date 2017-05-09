PSU baseball slips past West Virginia

The Penn State baseball team capitalized on several ninth-inning miscues Tuesday night to edge out West Virginia in a 6-5 victory.
The game was tied at 5 heading into the top of the ninth, but the Mountaineers’ pitcher walked three of the Nittany Lions’ first four batters. Mason Nadeau then reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in what would prove to be the game-winning RBI.
The Nittany Lions faced just four WVU batters in the bottom of the ninth. Dakota Forsyth struck out two — he finished with four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings — and grabbed the pitching win in relief.
Conlin Hughes and Nick Riotto both paced PSU with two hits and one RBI apiece. Freshman Logan Goodnight smacked his first career home run, a three-run shot, in the third inning to put his Lions ahead 3-1. Penn State never trailed afterward.
Penn State will face West Virginia again at 7 p.m. Wednesday — at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.
