Penn State men’s basketball trying to put pieces together

2:54 Franklin discusses plans for bye week Pause

3:20 Chambers talks upcoming basketball season

3:02 Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

0:37 Firefighter rescues cat from tree

1:15 Art in Penns Valley

2:54 Penn State Homecoming Tailgate Competition

1:14 Franklin thanks fans for braving weather to support team to a win

3:20 Benner Elementary

0:20 Hurricane Matthew approaches

2:17 Penns Valley Area homecoming parade