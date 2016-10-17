Penn State women’s basketball has game with St. Bonaventure cancelled

Penn State’s game against St. Bonaventure on Nov. 22 has been cancelled.
The move was necessitated by date changes for the San Juan Shootout, which was shifted from Puerto Rico to Daytona Beach, Fla., and will be played Nov. 24-25. The tournaments — the men’s event was moved to Orlando — were moved because of the outbreak of the Zika virus on the island.
The game against the Bonnies will not be made up this season, with a compatible make-up date unavailable. The teams will meet at St. Bonaventure next season and at the Bryce Jordan Center during the 2018-19 season.
Season ticket holders will receive a voucher to purchase tickets to a future game, and single-game ticket holders will receive a refund.
